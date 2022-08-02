Police are investigating after a Riverina service station was robbed at knifepoint.
About 7.40am on Tuesday, police were called to the Metro service station on the corner of the Olympic Highway and Hurley Street in Cootamundra, following reports of an armed robbery.
Police have been told an employee was threatened with a knife by an unknown male who was wearing a black balaclava.
The man stole cigarettes before fleeing in what's believed to be a white Toyota Hilux utility.
The employee was not physically injured.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and have commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police encourage anyone with information - including witnesses or nearby businesses or residents with CCTV - to come forward and call Cootamundra police on 6942 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
