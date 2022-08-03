The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Kildare Catholic College open Shipard Shield campaign strongly defeating Wagga Wagga Christian College 11-1

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:06am, first published 12:30am
BOOT TO BALL: Kildare's Amy Casnave in action during her side's 11-1 win over Christian College on Monday night. Picture: Madeline Begley

Kildare Catholic College have put their Shipard Shield rivals on notice following a 11-1 victory over Wagga Wagga Christian College on Monday night.

