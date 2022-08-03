Kildare Catholic College have put their Shipard Shield rivals on notice following a 11-1 victory over Wagga Wagga Christian College on Monday night.
After having the bye last week, the Kildare girls opened their campaign in dominant fashion and will be hard to stop as they look to qualify for the semi-finals from pool B.
Shipard Shield organiser Nathan Irvine said it was great performance from Kildare in their opening match of the competition.
"Kildare look fairly strong in the girls," Irvine said.
"They actually won the catholic schools diocese competition earlier in the year and beat Mater Dei in that final.
"They have a fairly strong team and they look like the team to beat out of pool B.
"So they will play Kooringal High next week and then if they win that they will finish top of pool B and play second in pool A."
In pool A, Mater Dei Catholic College continued their unbeaten run taking a 3-0 victory over The Riverina Anglican College.
Irvine said it was a good performance from Mater Dei who will now finish on top of pool A after winning both of their pool matches.
"They played strongly," Irvine said.
"Charlotte Worrell-Barry scored the first two goals but it was pretty tight when they lead 1-0 for a fair chunk of the game.
"TRAC had some opportunities but then in the second half once Charlotte scored her second goal that gave them some breathing space.
"Then Molly Surian got on the end of one running into the box and put the third one away which was a good finish."
Monday night will be the third and final round of pool games before the semi-finals with TRAC set to face Wagga Wagga High School in pool A while Kildare will face Kooringal High School in pool B.
The winner of the TRAC and Wagga High clash will finish second in pool A while a victory for Kildare will mean they will progress to the semi-finals.
Irvine said it was good to see so many spectators out watching the games, especially after having to play without spectators over the last couple of years.
"It was really good," he said.
"There was a great crowd watching the games even though the fields were a bit wet and muddy after the rain on Sunday night.
"But its good to have all of the games on one one night and have that atmosphere and crowd getting around it given what we have been through the last couple of years with spectators not being able to be there.
"We are looking forward to next week and seeing where that leaves us with the semi-finals going forward."
