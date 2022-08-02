Newly released resident vaccination rates may not reveal a clear picture of the region's aged care home COVID response, with some facilities refuting the government figures.
Department of Health and Aged Care numbers published this week show varying levels of vaccination rates inside homes in the greater Wagga region, from 0 - 9 per cent to 90 - 100 per cent.
Lutheran Aged Care managing director Wendy Rocks, who oversees The Rock's Emily Gardens age care home, said numbers indicating a 0 - 9 percent fourth dose vaccination for the facility's residents were incorrect.
"We've got 29 residents in the facility at the moment and 27 have had their winter dose," she said.
"So, I'm not sure what went wrong there with the report but that's absolutely fact."
The numbers reported by Mrs Rocks are in line with Lutheran Aged Care's other facilities located in Albury.
Mrs Rocks said her facilities are no longer facing difficulties with arranging vaccinations for patients.
"We've been through all of that pretty much since 2020 and 2021 and we did have some pushback," she said.
"But now, I think people are very wary of the whole scenario.
"And I know that we've absolutely worked our tails off to keep COVID out of the facility."
In another reportedly incorrect statistic, Gumleigh Gardens Hostel care manager Christine Fulthorpe confirmed 95.45 per cent of residents in the Wagga home have received their fourth dose - up from the published 40 - 49 per cent.
Coolamon's Alawah Lodge reported the lowest confirmed figures in the 15-facility statistical area with a 30 - 39 per cent fourth dose resident vaccination rate,
Alawah Lodge aged care services manager Simone Fuller said her facility's low vaccination rate was a result of recent outbreaks.
"We as a community of practice in aged care certainly hoped that there would be some form of additional information provided around why those percentages are low in particular places," she said.
"And for us, in particular, and for probably a lot of places, it's because our residents have recently had COVID."
The Alawah Lodge outbreak, Ms Fuller explained, occurred in June.
"So, our residents are not eligible for three months to get their fourth dose," she said.
"We've already booked in a clinic with the government agency who's doing the inbound COVID clinics.
"And we've booked that in for the end of September, so that will mop up the rest of our residents."
Catholic Healthcare, who oversee Mount Austin's The Haven, confirmed the facility's reported number of residents with a fourth dose to be 60 - 69 per cent.
Chief Operating Officer Josh McFarlane said the third dose resident vaccination rate across all Catholic Healthcare homes was 87 per cent.
"We make vaccinations available to all residents in our 42 homes via GP visits or the local Primary Healthcare Network, however, vaccination remains the individual choice of each resident or their authorised representative," he said.
"In some homes, residents who have recently recovered from COVID-19 or are experiencing other illness may not yet be eligible for a booster dose."
Cooinda Court Aged Care Facility manager Belinda Colgan confirmed 90 - 100 per cent of residents in the Junee facility have received their second booster, as reported by government figures.
Ms Colgan said she was pleased with the facility's numbers, which reflected a number of factors such as early vaccination rates.
"We are absolutely blessed out here at Junee with the support from our medical centre," she said.
"And, of course, being proactive and getting in early and asking them to put the vaccinations aside.
"Plus, our residents are also very proactive with their own health."
Ms Colgan said the Junee home had been fortunate with only one five-case outbreak which occurred after residents received their second booster.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
