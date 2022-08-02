The Daily Advertiser

Local aged care homes refute Department of Health and Aged Care statistics on resident vaccination rates

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some aged care homes in the greater Wagga region have called out published government numbers on resident vaccination rates as incorrect. Picture: File shot

Newly released resident vaccination rates may not reveal a clear picture of the region's aged care home COVID response, with some facilities refuting the government figures.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.