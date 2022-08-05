Intelligent design, brilliant location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning contemporary home is nestled in the heart of one of Wagga's highly sought-after and family-friendly locations, Gobbagombalin.
"This home is ideally located moments away from the Charles Sturt University as well as public and private school," selling agent Chris Ward said.
"It's also walking distance to the off-leash dog park and close to a family park which includes a playground, barbecue facilities and BMX track."
Upon entering the home you'll be struck by an intelligently designed and exquisitely appointed modern home offering the flexibility needed for multi-generational living.
There's ingenious use of space, allowing for dedicated over-sized living, whilst also incorporating ample concealed storage.
The gourmet kitchen is a stunning feature allowing the chef to host in style, within the heart of the home.
The kitchen effortlessly connects to the family living and dining zones which open seamlessly onto a north-facing deck which occupies the length of the home.
With two distinct living areas, the front living offers the most private of spaces, lending itself to kids living, formal living or even a cinema room.
The practicality of the rear of the home is evidently designed with family in mind, featuring three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a large impressive main bathroom.
"The private main bedroom suite is the ultimate oasis at the end of a busy day, with large sliding glass doors leading onto a covered deck. It's perfect for creating a private parent's escape and featuring an incredible double walk-in robe and dual sinks in the ensuite," Chris said.
"Year-round comfort is assured with ducted heating and cooling, completing the package, and making it the perfect family home. There's also a solar system to reduce the cost of living."
Step outside and continue to be impressed by the spacious yard with a good-sized garden shed.
"A stroll onto the sun-lit deck will leave you wowed, with multi-purpose spaces, fastidious landscaping, and bespoke ornate features," Chris said.
"The size and layout of the yard is ideal, allowing enough space for family activities, whilst considerable thought has been given to low maintenance.
"The double rear-yard access points further points to the intuitive and practical design of this magnificent home."
