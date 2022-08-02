Coleambally have made a huge statement on the eve of the Farrer League finals after handing North Wagga just their second loss of the season.
The Blues prevailed 51-50 in a thriller at Coleambally and coach Sarah Hooper said her team was excited to get a win over such a quality opponent.
"We're stoked," Hooper said.
"Everyone played unreal and they all stood up to the challenge.
"We actually had two girls out so we didn't have our full team, we had to pull an A Reserve girl up who played a full game with them and then a full game with us.
"To even think that we would come close to them, especially with them being such a good quality team and on top of the ladder, to end up winning at the end of the game was unreal.
"It's given us a lot of hope for finals which is nice."
Hooper said there was never more than four or five goals separating the two sides throughout the afternoon with her side fighting back after North Wagga went into the first break four goals up.
"We came off at quarter time and I just said to the girls that we're still in it," she said.
"It was an up and down game but it was those crucial turnovers in the third quarter that got us through.
"I think we were leading by four going into the last quarter which probably helped us on the home straight not being behind.
"You looked around and there were a heap of people around, it was a great crowd and everyone was on the edge of their seat.
"It could've gone either way but we were just lucky enough to run away with it in the end."
"It was like a grand final, it was an amazing feeling and to have everyone perform well from a coaches point of view, you can't get anything better than that."
Hooper said it had been a while since the Blues had beaten North Wagga in A grade and that the result was not only big for her team but the whole club.
"We did a bit of history digging and Coly hadn't beaten North Wagga in A grade since 2017," she said.
"In terms of a team perspective it was huge for us as a team to get that win, but it's just huge for the club itself to have that win as well."
The win over the Saints is the Blues first major scalp of the season and Hooper believes it does wonders for the girls on the eve of finals.
"We've played North Wagga, Temora and CSU," she said.
"We stick with them for a few quarters and then we have a bit of a lapse and that's when they get that run on.
"The weekend we kind of proved to ourselves that we can play four good solid quarters and not have those lapses.
"It proves that we do have the legs, fitness and ability to go that extra mile and really have a good crack at it when we come into finals."
Coleambally will face The Rock-Yerong Creek in their final game of the regular season this weekend and Hooper says her side will look to test some flexibility on the eve of finals.
"We will probably use this weekend to use some different combinations," she said.
"If an injury does happen there is other options as well instead of just having your set seven.
"The main thing about our little team at Coly is that everyone is so versatile and we can just switch in and out of any position."
In the rounds other games, Temora jumped to the top of the Farrer League ladder after securing a 78-27 win over Barellan while Marrar defeated the Northern Jets 53-46.
Charles Sturt University continued their good run into finals with a big win over East Wagga-Kooringal 58-21.
