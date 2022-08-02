The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Coleambally have taken a major scalp on the eve of finals taking a 51-50 thriller over North Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:35am
NEXT OPTION: East Wagga Kooringal's Rhiannon Daley looks to get a pass away during their loss to Charles Sturt University on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

Coleambally have made a huge statement on the eve of the Farrer League finals after handing North Wagga just their second loss of the season.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

