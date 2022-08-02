Honouring the memory of the late Clint Rowley, local and travelling rev-head community members convened on Sunday to raise money in the annual tradition's return.
Crusing from the Riverina Marine Centre to the Collingullie Hotel over the weekend, Cruise For Clint collected much needed funds for Wagga Base Hospital's children's ward.
Riverina Thrashers president Robert Cottrell said Sunday's event was a great success, with a positive jump in attendance numbers after last year's pandemic-related drop.
Remembering the man who inspired the continuing annual tradition, Mr Cottrell said the generosity shown on Sunday was an apt reflection of Clint Rowley's personality.
"He was a person that would always help absolutely everyone and anyone, no matter who you were," he said.
"It's in memory of him, to talk about old times, about him and all that sort of stuff.
"But also to give back to the community - that's why we turned it into a fundraiser."
Mr Cottrell said people came from "everywhere" to join the day, with an impressive array of cars on show.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
