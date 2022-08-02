The Daily Advertiser

Wagga beer prices set for a major hike after largest excise increase in decades

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 2 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:00am
The price of beer across Wagga is set to get noticeably more expensive after the taxed amount rose this week.

Wagga pub goers will have to dig deeper into their hip pocket this week as beer prices take their largest hike in more than 30 years.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

