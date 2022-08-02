Wagga pub goers will have to dig deeper into their hip pocket this week as beer prices take their largest hike in more than 30 years.
The cost of a standard schooner is set to rise by up to 20 cents, while a middy could jump up to 30 cents as a result of the federal government's latest alcohol excise increase.
Romano's Hotel owner Matt Oates expects to increase prices within the week.
Mr Oates, who is also the Wagga Liquor Accord chairman, said after years of keeping prices relatively stable during COVID, it was unavoidable for pubs to increase prices.
"We knew the price rise was coming, but for the past couple of years, the average consumer hasn't seen any change," he said.
"This is purely because the businesses haven't wanted to raise prices because we've all been going through a lot and the last thing people needed was the price of your average schooner going up.
"But we've reached the stage where we can't continue to absorb the cost."
Mr Oates also pointed out the extra cost will not all go to the pubs.
"What the average punter doesn't realise is although there is a price rise coming in, only a very small part of that is our profit margin," he said.
"The larger portion of it is passed onto the government as excise."
Riverina Hotel manager Darrin Walsh said his pub would be raising prices in the next week or two.
"We try and keep prices as low as possible for the customers, but when it's taken out of our hands, we can't do much about that," he said.
Mr Walsh criticised the government, saying the beer excise is too high.
"It's just typical of them taxing people who are trying to have a good time and relax," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
