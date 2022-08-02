The Hockey NSW Women's masters has been labelled a huge success after having three days of competitive hockey being played at Jubilee Park.
Competition coordinator Helen Lansdown was thrilled with how the event went and especially grateful for all of the support they received.
"The feedback has truly been nothing but outstanding," Lansdown said.
"In terms of the facilities and the ways the grounds were prepared, we are incredibly grateful to council.
"Our volunteers from Wagga hockey came to the party and were busy for the whole weekend.
"So it was just an outstanding success in every aspect of the sport."
Ten teams from the Riverina competed over the weekend with sides from Wagga, Tumut and Griffith all achieving some pretty good results.
The Griffith over 35's were placed in division four and won their division while the Tumut over 35's were in division three and finished runners up.
Wagga's over 40's team won their division while the seven remaining teams all competed very well and just narrowly missed out on competing in finals.
"We shared the accolades quite nicely," Lansdown said.
"All of our teams really performed beyond our expectations over the weekend."
"Especially when you are playing and working as all of them were."
There was over 2000 people in attendance over the weekend with Lansdown hoping some locals got down to watch the action.
"There was plenty of support on the sidelines," she said.
"But it's always hard to judge because a lot of the teams bring supporters.
"Hopefully some locals came down, but I think a lot of people just don't realise how exciting and enjoyable the game can be."
Lansdown also mentioned that they were privileged to have Hockey NSW chief executive Emma Highwood in attendance on Saturday while Wagga Mayor Cr Dallas Tout officially opened the competition.
"We are really happy with the whole weekend," she said.
"We've had wonderful feedback from the officials from Hockey NSW.
"So I think Wagga has yet again proved to be the city of good sports with great facilities and great support in the city for events of this size."
Lansdown also wanted to make a special mention of the students from Wagga Wagga High School who volunteered their time to help set up the competition on Thursday.
