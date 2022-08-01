The Yazidi community is Wagga will commemorate 'black day' this Wednesday, the eighth anniversary of the genocide on their people by the Islamic State (ISIS).
But this year they don't want to only highlight what has happened, but what they say is still happening in their homeland to this day.
On August 3 2014, the Yazidi people were attacked by Islamic State in Iraq, with 1293 people killed in the first two days.
Shimmo Silo, 55, was working in northern Iraq, in relative safety, when the 'Black Day' attack started, but he said that the persecution of his people by ISIS goes back to 2003 and the US invasion.
Through tears he recounts a series of huge explosions that rocked his town in 2006, where 160 people died in less than thirty minutes, as an early indicator of the atrocities to come.
"That was the start. Every month or every ten days ISIS car bomb," he said.
In 2014 more than 300 people in his village were murdered. Mr Silo eventually made it to Australia in 2019, but not before his wife and son were murdered and his two daughters were taken captive, only to be released shortly before making to our shores.
Kheder Sharkan remembers hiding in the mountain for 8 days after the attack, without food, water or shelter.
He eventually made it on foot to a safer area of Iraq and then on to Turkey, only to lose his daughter and two grandchildren alongside 27 other Yazidis, all who went missing never to be found. He relives those events every year.
"Many have lost like this," he said through an interpreter. "We feel it like the same day in 2014, from July to August it is very hard," he said.
Thousands were also kidnapped by ISIS in those first horrific days, wrenching women and children from their homes, decimating thousands of families.
Mr Sharkan's niece Shireen Abdullah, 45, was kidnapped by IS on August 3 and taken to Syria where she remained captive for 2 years and 5 months, until her freedom was bought by the Iraqi Government.
She then spent years in an Iraqi camp for the displaced in poor conditions, she said, until global not-for-profit Yazda helped her gain immigration to Australia in 2018.
She left behind a husband in Iraq, who she believes is an ISIS captive, along with her sister's children who continue to live a hard existence as Yazidis are not given jobs, education or even electricity in some cases.
"I have a good life here," she said. "But I miss my husband, I'll always remember that, it's very hard."
Over 360,000 people were displaced after the genocide and while many fled their country, many now reside in makeshift camps in Iraq.
Mr Silo said this anniversary is important to let the world know that, in his opinion, the genocide continues.
"The genocide now continues," he said. "Because we have a lot of people now living in [camps] in the north of Iraq and the high temperature, it's 50 degrees now and no one does anything for them."
"We have to remember, to know what happened. The world has to know that this happened [because of our religion]."
Overall, an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 Yazidis - mostly men and elderly women - were killed in August 2014, while around 6,000 mostly women and children were taken captive.
For many of the local Yazidi community, August 3 is also about remembering the people left behind and they're calling on the Australian government to help those still suffering in Iraq.
The Wagga Yazidi community invites the wider community to march with them through the main street to commemorate 'Black Day'.
"Everyone is welcome, we will appreciate if people joins with us, pray with us, if no one comes no one will know what happened to us," said Mr Sharkan
They will gather at the Multicultural council of Wagga office, then walk along Baylis Street to the Victoria Memorial gardens where a prayer service will be held.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
