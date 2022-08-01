The Daily Advertiser

Nick Buchanan directed straight to tribunal

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER SCRUTINY: Coolamon's Nick Buchanan has been referred straight to the tribunal with a rough conduct charge from Saturday's win over Turvey Park.

Coolamon's Nick Buchanan has been directed straight to the tribunal after being charged with rough conduct.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.