Coolamon's Nick Buchanan has been directed straight to the tribunal after being charged with rough conduct.
Buchanan has been charged over a bump at Maher Oval on Saturday which left Turvey Park's Jack Glanvill with a fractured cheekbone.
The incident has been graded as careless with the contact high however with the impact graded as severe Buchanan heads straight to the tribunal on Wednesday night.
Coolamon face Leeton-Whitton, Griffith and Collingullie-Glenfield Park to round out the home and away season.
Meanwhile Marrar's John Hoey can escape with reprimand after also being charged with rough conduct.
The incident with Max Tidd in the win over Northern Jets on Saturday was deemed as careless, the contact high and the impact low.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
