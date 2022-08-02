The Daily Advertiser
Opinion

It's Homelessness week and it's time we realised that this issue in Wagga extends far beyond Wilks Park

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
August 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONFRONTING: The makeshift camp at Wilks Park, where more homeless people are living than ever before. Picture: Madeline Begley

There has been a discernible shift in the mood at Wilks Parks in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.