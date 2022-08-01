Tumut's Samuela Cava will front the Southern Inland judiciary for the third time this season.
Cava was red carded late as the Bulls' finals hopes were dealt a massive blow by CSU at Jarrah Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Cava received two yellow cards, which resulted in the red card, in the 25-14 loss.
Both were for dangerous tackles.
Two yellow cards usually carries a minimum of a one-week penalty.
It means Cava is expected to miss Tumut's big clash with Wagga City next week.
The Bulls have the bye this week.
Tumut are currently four points adrift of a finals berth.
Cava was red carded in the earlier meeting with CSU this season and handed a two-week ban as his second yellow of the game resulted in his third to start the season.
He had since picked up another three yellow cards after then, which resulted in another week on the sidelines, heading into the clash with Reddies.
The judiciary will sit on Wednesday night.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.