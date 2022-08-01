The recently released State of the Environment report should have been made public last year, but the then Environment Minister Sussan Ley didn't do so. Given that the report shows a decade of Liberal/Nationals coalition inaction that has left us at a crisis point, Ms Ley no doubt feared an election backlash. The delay was the subject of my column on April 19, so it is pleasing to see the report finally released.
A decade of "government inaction and wilful ignorance" has left us with a "shocking" environmental crisis in Australia, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said, but as Bob Brown pointed out, "The question for the minister is, 'Is she going to protect the environment or the Labor Party?" The Saturday Paper reported.
Advertisement
Mr Brown's question was provoked by Plibersek's first act as minister being to sign off on a freeway that will cut through precious woodlands in Western Australia, which will clear more than 71 hectares of habitat for endangered possums and black cockatoos. Banksia woodlands and tuart trees will be razed.
Brown's point is a larger one, however. The portfolio Plibersek has is sprawling and the interests it serves are at times contradictory.
Though Plibersek's speech at the press club was quite promising. She said: "I am optimistic about the steps that we can take over the next three years".
This last point is what's at issue. Election cycles have determined how governments approach the environment. Decisions with ramifications that will last centuries are made on the basis of interests that struggle to look past the next election.
So, we have competing interests in the Environment portfolio and the short-term demands of the election cycle that may prevent Plibersek taking all the action that is needed. Will government decisions protect the environment or the party?
The Greens' current environment spokesperson, Sarah Hanson-Young, said environment laws were broken and needed to be changed, including consideration of the climate impacts of proposed developments.
Decisions with ramifications that will last centuries are made on the basis of interests that struggle to look past the next election.
So, what should be done? I am indebted to Laura Chung and Miki Perkins, who wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald of the five key things that we must do to save the environment.
Top of the list is to reform the law, because at the heart of the problem is the failure of the law we rely upon to protect our natural world, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999, to do its job.
A review of this act by Professor Graeme Samuel in 2020 confirmed it was failing to protect the environment.
This is followed by the importance of enforcing the law. The State of the Environment found that between 2000 and 2017, there were 7.7 million hectares of land cleared across Australia and 93 per cent of this vegetation was felled without federal approvals for threatened species habitats.
The third action is to "Kill the pests" because the two biggest causes of Australia's terrible record of extinctions are the destruction of habitat and the infiltration of invasive and feral species.
Both will require an unprecedented response, says Professor Sarah Bekessy, a sustainability expert at RMIT University.
In fourth place is the need to "Get serious about climate". Australia can't tackle the climate crisis by itself, but we can do far more to pull our weight.
The country contributes 1.2 per cent of global emissions of greenhouse gases, placing the nation among the top 15 total emitters, the report noted.
As Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt noted, "This week's State of the Environment report gives the government all the justification it needs to do more. The path towards a different climate future is ours: the government just has to make the choice to take it".
Finally, we need to "Commit to the effort".
Advertisement
All this will take serious effort, will and money. Australian political leaders will have to lead a serious conversation explaining that if we want to slow this destruction, let alone reverse it, individuals, companies and communities will have to make sacrifices.
Lest readers assume this is an issue that won't affect us humans, the report quoted the World Economic Forum in finding that environmental degradation was now considered a threat to humanity that could "bring about societal collapses with long-lasting and severe consequences".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.