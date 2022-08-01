The Daily Advertiser
State of the Environment Report shows that Australia is at crisis level

By Ray Goodlass
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
POOR RECORD: Australia contributes 1.2 per cent of global emissions of greenhouse gases, placing the nation among the top 15 total emitters.

The recently released State of the Environment report should have been made public last year, but the then Environment Minister Sussan Ley didn't do so. Given that the report shows a decade of Liberal/Nationals coalition inaction that has left us at a crisis point, Ms Ley no doubt feared an election backlash. The delay was the subject of my column on April 19, so it is pleasing to see the report finally released.

