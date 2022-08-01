Temora hit back to set up big clash with Brothers

A big first half showing helped Temora bounce back to winning ways.
The Dragons dropped just their second game of the season when Kangaroos posted a 22-12 win a fortnight ago, but they responded to down Albury 36-22 at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Temora fired early before Albury mounted a second half comeback.
Coach Courtney McCrone was impressed with how the team started things off.
"We had a really good first half, the second half was still a bit iffy but I'm happy with the girls and it was a lot better than last week that's for sure," McCrone said.
"When you are winning in the first half you probably get a bit too comfortable so it's a bit of a mental thing."
While pleased to hit back, McCrone believes the loss to Kangaroos, who sit in third, will be a positive for the side as finals approach.
"I don't think we were very prepared for the game, we were a bit relaxed, didn't have the greatest warm-up, were running a bit late and then they came out and played really, really well," she said.
"They defended really aggressively and we lost our lollies a little bit and couldn't really bounce back.
"I think it is the game we needed to have, the kick in the pants to get back to where we want to be as we hadn't played well for probably two or three weeks before that but won really easily so it was the lose we needed to have."
The win sets up a big clash with unbeaten Brothers.
Brothers took a 12-10 win when the two teams last met and McCrone is looking for another big defensive effort.
The Wagga side comes into the clash at Nixon Park on Sunday after a 30-0 win over Southcity on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
