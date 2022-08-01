Griffith moves to top of ladder with win

Amelia Lolotonga starred as Griffith moved to the top of the Southern Inland women's competition with a 22-10 victory over Wagga City.
Lolotonga scored all four of her team's tries in the win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Blacks are now three points clear of CSU after bringing up their ninth win of the season.
However Reddies have a game in hand.
They face Albury, who took a 19-15 victory over winless Leeton at Leeton No.1 Oval on Saturday, and third-placed Waratahs in their final two games.
Griffith has another tough test when they face fourth-placed Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday before having a bye to finish their season.
Waratahs are still in the race for top spot as well but they need to win their final two games against Leeton and CSU plus have Ag College down the Blacks.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.