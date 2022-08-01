The Daily Advertiser

Griffith moves to top of ladder with win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 1 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:30am
BIG GAME: Amelia Lolotonga scored all four of Griffith's tries on Saturday as the Blacks moved to the top of the ladder. Picture: Liam Warren

Amelia Lolotonga starred as Griffith moved to the top of the Southern Inland women's competition with a 22-10 victory over Wagga City.

