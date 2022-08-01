Farmer helped arrest man who tried to steal ute while evading police

A Lavington man who tried to evade police by stealing a ute on a farm near Jindera was arrested after the property owner pulled him out, a court has heard.
Police were keen to interview Cameron Coulston in connection with an incident earlier that day when a tradesman's vehicle was stolen in Lavington.
That was on April 6 about 7.45am. CCTV footage at the Shell Coles Express in Lavington from before 11pm the same day showed Coulston getting out of the vehicle and filling it with fuel before driving away.
The incident though over which Coulston has pleaded guilty - to charges of assault police, steal motor vehicle and resist police - took place on April 11.
Police were involved in the pursuit of two people in a stolen 2015 Holden Statesman.
This ended when the car left the road about two kilometres north of Walbundrie on the Walbundrie-Alma Park Road at 2pm.
One person was arrested, but the second could not be found.
About 5.50pm, a person saw Coulston, 22, walking along Walbundrie Road about five kilometres north-east of where the stolen car was abandoned.
He then got a lift in a Subaru Brumby heading south.
Police drove into Jindera 20 minutes later and found the Subaru, which they followed until it stopped two kilometres north of Jindera on Urana Road.
Coulston was in the passenger seat.
Police asked the driver to take the keys out of the ignition and place these on the roof. Coulston then asked to get out but was told to instead put his hands out the window to be handcuffed.
Coulston swung open the door and ran from police, who pursued him in his vehicle as he ran into a building on the farm before coming back outside and getting into the ute.
He tried to reverse but police blocked the vehicle before asking the farmer for help.
The man opened the passenger door, grabbed hold of Coulston and dragged him out - in time for police to arrest him.
While doing so, Coulston kicked and struck the officers several times.
Coulston will be sentenced on August 10.
