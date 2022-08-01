The Daily Advertiser

Lavington man Cameron Coulston was wanted by police for interview over an earlier police pursuit

By Court
Updated August 1 2022 - 12:06am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer helped arrest man who tried to steal ute while evading police

A Lavington man who tried to evade police by stealing a ute on a farm near Jindera was arrested after the property owner pulled him out, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.