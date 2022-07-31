TOLLAND are determined to finish the season strongly and make this 'rebuilding year' a success after a big win over Cootamundra on Sunday.
It shaped as a danger game for the Wolves after Cootamundra continued their recent improvement by registering their first win of the season last weekend.
But three goals in the space of eight minutes just before half-time put Tolland on top as they went on to score a 7-2 victory at Rawlings Park.
Tolland captain Nick Tsipiras made a welcome return to the team and scored a hat-trick, while Maan Patel grabbed a second half brace.
Isaac Devries made no mistake from the penalty spot to register Tolland's first, while Toby Kirk also got on the scoresheet in the rout.
Tolland leader Kaylem Fitzpatrick said it wasn't a pretty win but one they would take after some recent defeats.
"It was pretty scrappy to be honest but we've had a few losses so we'll take a win at the end of the day," Fitzpatrick said.
"You know it's never going to be easy when you're playing Cootamundra. They compete so we knew we had to go in hard."
Fitzpatrick said Tolland were able to convert their chances much better on Sunday against the Strikers.
"I thought we finished better, lately we've had a lot of one-on-ones that we keep missing and defensively, we lapsed a little bit today but I thought we were a lot better than last week," he said.
"We conceded four headers last week against South Wagga, which is inexcusable really."
He also paid tribute to the returning captain, who was voted player's player on the day.
"It's good to have Nick back, he's a gun," he said.
"He makes it a lot easier for us."
Tolland now have five wins for the season, a significant improvement on last season with still four games to be played.
They did sit inside the top four at the half-way mark of the season but are now 10 points adrift of the in-form South Wagga team in fourth.
Fitzpatrick said the focus was on a strong finish to the season, regardless of the ladder.
"This year was a bit of a rebuilding year," he said.
"We've got a good team on paper if we can just get a few wins together and hopefully build into next year.
"You never know, if we keep getting a few wins, what can happen, we've just got to keep playing to the end of the season and get a few wins together."
Meantime, Young put a severe dent in Tumut's hopes of cracking into the top four with a 6-1 victory at the Bull Paddock on Sunday.
Adam Galvin led the way for Young, who bounced back after a couple of gallant losses.
Leeton enjoyed a big win over Henwood Park, but there was some confusion surrounding the game due to a referee shortage.
Henwood Park coach Chris Hart said the game had a 'weird feeling' given the Hawks weren't sure whether the game was supposed to be played or not due to no officials referees.
Fawaz Shani Baqi scored the late match-winner in Lake Albert's 1-0 win over Wagga United.
