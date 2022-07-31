East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard is hoping two fresh injury concerns are not on the serious scale.
The Hawks hope their worst fears can be allayed after Daniel McCarthy went down with a knee injury in the final minute of Saturday's big win over Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval.
Advertisement
McCarthy has undergone a couple of knee reconstructions in the past and they hope this one is not as serious.
"We're not really sure with that one either," Hard said after Saturday's win.
"Unfortunately he's got a history with them so we'll keep our fingers, toes and everything else crossed for a good result.
"With a bit of luck, hopefully that's nothing too serious."
MORE SPORT NEWS
McCarthy has again had an interrupted season due to injury and suspension but had just started to put together some good footy for the Hawks.
He is likely to be joined on the sidelines in the interim by captain Brocke Argus, who injured a hamstring on Saturday.
With only two rounds before finals, the diagnosis of the injury will be important for the Hawks leader.
"Brocke's never done one before so we're not sure there," Hard said.
The injuries put a dampener on what had otherwise been a great day for the Hawks.
Not only had they continued to build momentum towards finals but EWK had welcomed star signing Nico Sedgwick back for just his third game of the year.
Sedgwick had not been sighted since round four when he put his season on hold due to a couple of serious injury concerns.
Hard was thrilled to see the 2014 Azzi Medal winner back on the paddock.
"He slotted in alright didn't he?" Hard said.
"Nick hasn't played a lot of footy so it was just good to get him through a game, so that's a real positive for us I think."
Advertisement
It was an important game too, as it gets him within one game of qualifying for finals with two rounds to play.
Sedgwick had previously played forward and through the midfield but played on a half-back flank, to great effect, against the Bushpigs on Saturday.
"You've got to do something different with him," Hard said.
"You've got to try and play to what we need and what's good for him as well.
"It's just getting him back out and playing footy, so that was a big tick today. We'll see how it goes from there."
Dual Gerald Clear medallist Nick Hull also featured in reserve grade for the Hawks on Saturday in what was his first game in a couple of years.
Advertisement
He was just helping out and getting back around the club with it being too late to qualify for finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.