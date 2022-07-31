Trans Grid

A new electricity transmission project aimed at sharing electricity between NSW and Victoria and dropping bill prices has been proposed for the Southern Riverina region.
Electrical company Transgrid, along with the Australian Energy Market Operator-Victorian Planning (VNI), published the Project Assessment Draft Report with the proposal Friday last week.
The suggested line will travel north from Ballarat, through Bendigo and across the NSW border into southern Riverina shires such Murrumbidgee and Murray.
The line will end by connecting with the under construction TransGrid's EnergyConnect, a $2.2 billion transmission line between South Australia, Victoria and Wagga, at the Dinawan Energy Hub near Coleambally.
The Victoria - New South Wales Interconnector, or VNI West, is estimated to cost approximately $3.256 billion, with half spent in Victoria and the other half in New South Wales.
Transgrid CEO Brett Redman said VNI West is strategically designed to connect with other transmission projects underway in New South Wales like EnergyConnect, as well as in Victoria and South Australia.
"Our investigations with AVP [Australian Energy Market Operator Victorian Planning] have determined the VNI West (via Kerang) option would provide the best outcome for energy consumers, with net market benefits of $687 million," he said.
According to Mr Redman, the project will aim to increase network resilience and energy reliability for consumers in affected regions, "putting downward pressure on electricity prices".
"We are leaning into the acceleration of the energy transition to ensure we keep the lights on, drive down wholesale electricity prices and reduce emissions," he said.
The project needs to go through the regulatory assessments, or RIT-T, and a six week community consultation period is now open.
Stakeholders and community members have been encouraged to provide written statements on the draft report or register for Transgrid's community forums in August.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
