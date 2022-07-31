The Daily Advertiser

Major work starts to build roundabout at Gocup Road, Snowy Mountains Highway intersection in Tumut

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 31 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Gocup Road and the Snowy Mountains Highway in Tumut, pictured in May 2020. Major earthworks to install a roundabout at the notorious crash site are due to begin on August 1.

Major work to fix one of the Riverina's most notorious intersections is due to begin this week - almost 22 months after the upgrade was first announced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.