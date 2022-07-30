Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have returned to the winners list after recording a 115-point victory over Leeton-Whitton.
The Lions kicked six goals to none during a dominant first quarter and went on to record a 20.17 (137) to 3.4 (22) win over the Crows.
Jacob Olsson was dominant up forward for the Lions kicking six for the afternoon while George Alexander added three to his growing season tally.
After kicking six goals during the opening quarter, the Lions added three in the second and four in the third before powering home with seven in the last.
Debutant Hunter Crozier had a good first game up forward kicking two goals while Mitch Taylor, Connor Krebser, Thomas Anderson and Kai Watts were also impressive for the Lions.
The win keeps the Lions in second place on the Riverina League ladder and would have GGGM coach Sam Martyn feeling confident ahead of next Sunday's match when they host Turvey Park.
Full time
GGGM 6.3 9.4 13.13 20.17 (137)
Leeton Whitton 0.1 2.2 2.2 3.4 (22)
GOALS: GGGM: J.olsson 6, J.McCaig 3, G.Alexander 3, C.Krebser 2, L.Parker 2, H.Crozier 2, Z.Burhop 1, T.Anderson 1; Leeton Whitton: N.Ryan 1, H.Steele 1, W.Wakeman 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Taylor, C.Krebser, J.olsson, H.Crozier, T.Anderson, K.Watts; Leeton Whitton: J.Lanham, H.Steele, N.Ryan, T.Meline, M.Rainbird, M.Dryburgh
