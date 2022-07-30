Temora did their hopes of finishing the Group Nine season in second with a 38-30 win over Albury.
The Thunder were playing to get themselves back in top five at Greenfield Park on Saturday, but the Dragons never trailed in the clash.
While they struggled for completions after scoring, captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to come away from the border with a win.
"They were really hungry to get a win and our completion rate after we scored was about 50 per cent but if you are going to make those errors you have to be good enough to defend it but we did just enough," McCrone said.
Temora also welcomed back Hayden Lomax from a dislocated wrist. McCrone hopes his return will assist their build up to a first finals campaign in 14 years.
"He's a massive player for us so get him 100 per cent match fit and we will be in an even better place," McCrone said.
Temora plays Brothers at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
