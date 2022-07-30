Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their strong form in recent weeks taking a 77-point win over Narrandera.
The Goannas booted 15 goals to four after quarter time to record the 17.14 (116) to 6.3 (39) win over the Eagles.
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe was happy to get the win and proud of how his side adapted to get on top during the second half.
"We were quite happy at the end of the game," Rowe said.
"We also got through unscathed from an injury front which is really important.
"Despite knowing that Narrandera are in a development year and are a bit light on at the moment, we were still really excited for the game.
"To head out to Narrandera where we hope to see ourselves a lot more this season and familiarise ourselves with what is quite a unique ground was great."
Both teams kicked two goals in what was a tight first quarter with Rowe admitting it took a bit for his side to adapt to the defensive structure the Eagles were utilising.
"It was an interesting first half," he said.
"I felt from a possession and territory perspective we were certainly in control of the game.
"Narrandera actually played two blokes behind the footy for the whole day which obviously made it a fair bit harder for us going forward."
"Despite the fact that we did control possession and certainly were able to turn the footy over and come back through the corridor, it didn't always mean that we went forward as well as we would've liked.
"They managed to stay in touch a little bit more than what we would've liked in the first half."
In a move to try and relieve the extra numbers that the Eagles had down back, Rowe sent Nick Collins forward to try and pick up one of the extra players with fantastic results.
"Nick Collins was picked on a half back flank but he rolled forward to try and take away one of their spares," Rowe said.
"What it meant was rather than having him coming off half back with ball in hand, he was delivering the ball forward of centre a lot more than what he normally would.
"That was definitely a big reason why we were able to brake the shackles in the second half."
In addition to Collins, Rowe felt smarter ball use also helped his side gain the upper hand in the second half.
"We did turn the ball over and get ball in hand off half back a lot and earlier in the game we were probably overusing it a little bit," he said.
"We also went a little bit too wide, we changed direction really well and we got the ball in the corridor but quite often we continued to over the other side of the ground.
"That meant that we were attacking the forward fifty from the skinny side whereas as soon as we started to go forward a little bit earlier in our assault, we were able to enter forward fifty from a more centre part of the ground.
"It made us much more dangerous and we found ways to score off the back of that."
Full time
MCUE 2.4 8.6 12.8 17.14 (116)
Narrandera 2.0 4.1 5.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS: MCUE: F.Collins 3, T.KEOGH 3, T.Castles 3, R.Turnbull 3, B.Ambler 2, C.Palombi 1, J.Male 1, N.Foley 1; Narrandera: J.Grinter 2, F.Inglis 1, L.Mckay 1, J.Morgan 1, L.Mckay 1
BEST: MCUE: N.Collins, N.Foley, R.Turnbull, H.Collins, T.Castles, C.Chambers; Narrandera: B.Hutchison, L.Mckay, L.Jamieson, J.Grinter, D.Quilter, J.Morgan
