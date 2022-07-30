The Daily Advertiser

Goannas put the foot down after quarter time to record big win in Narrandera

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 30 2022 - 1:00pm
BIG GAME: Nick Collins was the Goannas best in their win over the Eagles. Picture: Madeline Begley

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their strong form in recent weeks taking a 77-point win over Narrandera.

