The Daily Advertiser

Marrar seal Farrer League minor premiership with 26-point win over Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 30 2022 - 11:23am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FORM: Mid-season recruit Jordan Hedington enjoyed another big game to help the Bombers over the line against Northern Jets. Picture: Madeline Begley

MARRAR booted the final five goals of the game to extend their winning streak to 12 with a come-from-behind victory over Northern Jets on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.