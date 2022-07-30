MARRAR booted the final five goals of the game to extend their winning streak to 12 with a come-from-behind victory over Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Jets looked a big chance of heading back into the top five when they led the Bombers by a goal at three-quarter-time but for the second straight week Marrar were able to finish the better, winning 16.11 (107) to 12.9 (81) at Ardlethan Sportsground.
Advertisement
Marrar coach Shane Lenon was happy with parts of the win and said the group was now looking forward to the bye.
"We had a good first quarter and a really strong last quarter. The Jets probably had the better of the middle two quarters but we certainly had a really strong last quarter and ran the game out really well," Lenon said.
"We're looking forward to the week off and the bye, we've been training pretty hard the last three weeks so the bye's come at a good time and they finished the game really strong and played some real good footy in the last quarter.
"The last quarter's as good a footy as we've played in the last three weeks. The way we finished the game was the main positive to come out of it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The win also sealed the minor premiership for the Bombers for a second straight year but Lenon wasn't getting carried away with that.
"It gives you the first week of finals off and puts you in a second semi," he said.
"You earn that right by winning games during the year and obviously there's no guarantees in footy but you work hard to finish as high up the ladder as you can, and we've been good enough to win enough games to win the minor premiership so that's a credit to the group and the work they've put in."
Marrar's win was soured by another hamstring injury to assistant coach Cal Gardner, while experienced forward John Hoey was reported for striking.
Zach Walgers, Jordan Hedington and Reid Gordon were the Bombers' best.
Lachie Jones and Jack Harper were the pick of the Jets, while Matt Wallis turned it on with a six-goal haul, four of which came in the second term.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 3.2 7.4 10.8 16.11 (107)
Northern Jets 1.3 6.5 11.8 12.9 (81)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: R.Gordon 3, J.Hoey 2, S.Emery 2, B.Toy 2, J.Jenkins 2, L.James 1, J.Hedington 1, Z.Walgers 1, C.ODonnell 1, J.Reynolds 1; Northern Jets: M.Wallis 6, J.Harper 2, J.Fisher 1, J.Crofts 1, L.Jones 1, S.Clemson 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers, J.Hedington, R.Gordon, L.Gray, J.Reynolds, C.ODonnell; Northern Jets: J.Fisher, M.Wallis, J.Harper, H.Roscarel, N.Tiyce, S.Fisher.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.