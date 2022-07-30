Collingullie-Glenfield Park remain on top of the Riverina League ladder after recording a 44-point win over the Wagga Tigers at Crossroads Oval.
The Demons kicked four goals to one in the first quarter and never looked back recording a 13.19 (97) to 7.11 (53) win over the Tigers.
Demons co-coach Nick Perryman was happy to get the win over a quality opponent despite not starting the game as well as they would've liked.
"It was good to get the result," Perryman said.
"They came out firing at the start and they probably should've been a bit further up.
"But we were happy to get the victory."
The Tigers got the jump on the Demons early however inaccuracy in front of goals hurt them dearly with them kicking 1.5 compared to Collingullie's 4.1 in the first quarter.
"They definitely had the jump on us," Perryman said.
"We were happy to weather the storm a little bit and then we got on the scoreboard which was a positive. But they are a good team and we are just happy to get the result."
Andrew Clifford followed up on last week's strong performance with four goals against the Tigers and Perryman said the forward is starting to get into some really good form.
"Cliffs been really good and he has been improving every week," he said.
"He had a few injuries early in the season but he's starting to click well at the moment."
Perryman was pretty pleased with the performance from his side however noted they have a big challenge in front of them next week when they clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
"Overall we were pretty good," he said.
"We had a few lapses in that third quarter where we just weren't tough enough, but you can't be too fussy.
"We've got a big game against Mango next week which we are looking forward to."
Clifford, Jayden Klemke, Monty Inglis, Joe Perryman, Ed Perryman and Tom Crakanthorp were a handful of standout performers for Perryman although there was quite a few in such a good win.
One minor blemish on the performance for the Demons was their accuracy in front of goal with the Demons kicking 1.6 during the last quarter and recording 19 behinds for the afternoon.
Perryman noted it was something they would need to improve upon before facing the Goannas next week.
"We were inaccurate all day, I think we nearly kicked 20 points which is disappointing," he said.
"But it was just a bit of a bad day in front of the sticks and something which we need to work on."
For the Tigers, Ben Gould was the clear best adding two goals in a losing side while Shaun Flanigan continued his strong year and was among the best again.
Full time
Collingullie GP Demons Seniors 4.1 8.7 12.13 13.19 (97)
Wagga Tigers Seniors 1.5 2.5 6.7 7.11 (53)
GOALS: Collingullie: A.Clifford 4, S.Stening 2, S.Small 2, J.Kennedy 1, M.Klemke 1, C.Fuller 1, H.Wichman 1, J.Klemke 1; Wagga Tigers: B.Gould 2, C.Pavitt 1, N.Cooke 1, J.Manton 1
BEST: Collingullie: S.Small, M.Inglis, J.Kennedy, B.Harper, T.Howard, C.Fuller; Wagga Tigers: B.Gould, S.Flanigan, M.Stephenson, J.Manton, N.Cooke
