CSU delivers blow to Tumut's finals hopes

An undermanned CSU outfit delivered Tumut's finals hopes a massive blow.
Reddies only took 21 players to Jarrah Oval on Saturday for two grades and despite falling short in second grade were able to conjure a big effort to take a 24-15 win in first grade.
Advertisement
Co-coach Danny Edwards was amazed by their efforts.
"I think the boys got some combinations after the seconds game and started to believe in themselves," Edwards said.
"They started really positively and it continued from there."
READ MORE
Tumut scored the last two tries of the game, after CSU had led 21-5, but couldn't reel in their rivals.
Edwards was impressed with their resilience.
"The first grade team I had penciled in I didn't expect to have to play two games but they did and they dug deep and I can't fault them," he said.
"It was a great game played in great spirits."
A bonus-point win would have moved the Bulls to fourth on the ladder with two rounds left but with a bye this week they now have to pick up five points against Wagga City, and still have results go their way to play finals.
They are set to head into the clash without Samuela Cava after he was red carded late in the loss.
For Edwards, he's hoping the win can set up a big finish for Reddies who have games against Albury and Waratahs in the next fortnight.
"There's a couple more wins to be had for the season," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.