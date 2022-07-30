Temora threw themselves into finals calculations with a spirited 16-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
Just two weeks after parting ways with their coach, the Kangaroos have now emerged as genuine finals contenders after spoiling Barellan's season with a 8.8 (56) to 5.10 (40) win at Barellan Sportsground.
Advertisement
Temora showed plenty of character to respond when serious challenged by the Two Blues in the final term but continued their resurgence with another impressive display.
After leading by as much as four goals early in the day, Temora saw that lead evaporate as the fifth-placed Two Blues, playing to virtually cement a finals campaign, drew level midway through the final term.
But with just one fit player on the bench, the Kangaroos lifted and kicked the final couple of goals of the day to put them back in the hunt for third spot.
Interim Temora coach Dallas McKelvie wasn't even aware that Temora were a finals chance until informed by Barellan after the game.
"I wasn't (aware) until I was just talking to a couple of the Barellan boys," McKelvie revealed.
"I hadn't looked at that.
"There might be bigger fish to fry maybe. We'll see what happens."
MORE SPORT NEWS
McKelvie said there had been no talk of finals at any stage.
"No. Zero," he said.
"We were just trying to finish as well as we can and try and set up some stuff for next year but if it becomes part of the conversation then that's good.
"It will get some buzz around the place. It's good for the older fellas, it's probably rejuvenated them as much as anything."
Temora remain in eighth position but now sit just two points outside the top five with a local derby against Northern Jets in front of them at Nixon Park next Saturday.
Barring an upset, the winner will move into fifth spot with one round to play.
The loss, like last week, was a massive one for Barellan as they look to take part in their first Farrer League finals campaign in 31 years.
Temora got off to a strong start, kicking four unanswered goals in the opening term and had a 17-point lead at half-time after restricting Barellan to just a goal.
Advertisement
But the Two Blues came, as McKelvie expected they would.
"It was good. There was even more character and that than the last week. We got challenged by Barellan, and were down to virtually no bench after half-time," he said.
"We were out on our feet to be honest. I moved Joey Morton at full-forward, he's only 16, but I threw him into the middle just hoping he would give us that extra leg and it worked out to be honest.
"Both sides were out on their feet. It was a fairly brutal game, both sides had a crack at it. We just happened to be on the right side of the ledger when the siren went. They were always going to come at us, that's the way footy's played."
Charlie Boyton had an exceptional game for Temora, as did Dan Leary at centre-half-forward. The entire back six, headed by Chris Stacey, performed strongly as well.
The Kangaroos lost Sam Jensen (shoulder) and Tim Shea (wrist) to injury but hope neither is overly serious.
Advertisement
Kabe Stockton and Ben Cleaver continued their good form and were Barellan's best.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos Seniors 4.1 4.4 5.8 8.8 (56)
Barellan Two Blues Seniors 0.1 1.5 2.8 5.10 (40)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: J.Morton 2, J.Cullen 1, J.Bowditch 1, K.Shea 1, B.Moye 1, D.Leary 1, W.Scott 1; Barellan Two Blues: J.Mccabe 3, M.Fernie 1, B.Cleaver 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: C.Stacey, N.Stimson, C.Boyton, D.Leary, J.Morton, L.Sinclair; Barellan Two Blues: B.Cleaver, M.Irvin, J.Mccabe, E.Cody, R.Irvin.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.