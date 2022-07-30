East Wagga-Kooringal appear to be hitting their straps at the right time of year after casting aside Charles Sturt University by 47 points on Saturday.
The Hawks overcame some early inaccuracy to run out convincing winners, 13.17 (95) to 7.6 (48) at Peter Hastie Oval.
Advertisement
The visitors kicked eight consecutive behinds in the first 13 minutes of the game before finally straightening up.
In fact, they ended up kicking six goals straight in the final term to even up the ledger somewhat and record an impressive win.
EWK coach Matt Hard hopes things are starting to come together at the right time of year.
"I hope so," Hard said.
"I thought our first quarter we really controlled it but didn't put scoreboard pressure on.
"To their credit, obviously they were playing for their season, and their second and third quarters were pretty good. We sort of held them at bay but they were very good, they made life very tough for us, which you'd expect but to our boys credit, they finished off really strong I thought.
"They stuck to the task and played it out really well."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Despite the early inaccuracy, it was a dominant opening term from the Hawks as they opened up a 20-point lead at quarter-time.
They continued to waste opportunities in the second term and it became a concern as Jeff Ladd led CSU back within 17 points at half-time.
The first 10 minutes of the third term was probably the most important in the context of the game.
CSU missed two shots from right in front of goal, and bombed another in the goal square, before the Hawks raced up the other end and goalled from a dropped Bushpigs chest mark in the goal square.
The home team continued to battle away but the 24-point margin at three-quarter-time looked a tad beyond them.
It certainly proved the case not long after as the Hawks started the final term strongly and kicked the first six goals to open up a 60-point lead.
A couple of late goals to Max Findlay helped tidy the margin at the final siren.
It was the second consecutive week that EWK were able to pile on a big score and Hard was happy to see his team generate 30 scoring shots.
Advertisement
"Absolutely. Obviously we missed a bit early today but they're getting looks at it, which is the main thing," he said.
"It means our midfield are doing their job I guess. I thought our backline was really good today, they repelled really well, but any day you get 30 shots on goal is a good day.
"We're getting really good field position, last week our finishing off was really good, today not so, but we're creating opportunities so you've got to be happy about that."
The disappointing news for EWK was on the injury front. Hawks captain Brocke Argus did a hamstring, while Dan McCarthy was helped from the field in the final minute with a knee injury.
The Hawks don't know how serious either is at this stage.
Advertisement
Heath Northey played one of his best games for the club, while Jeremy Piercy won a lot of football and Jarrod Turner finished with five goals.
Nico Sedgwick also impressed off half-back in his first game back in months.
Dusty Rogers did a good job restricting Jarrad Boumann to three goals and was CSU's best, while ruckman Jack McKay impressed and Nick Myers was solid down back.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 3.9 4.14 7.17 13.17 (95)
CSU Bushpigs 1.1 3.3 5.5 7.6 (48)
Advertisement
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Turner 5, J.Boumann 3, B.Argus 2, H.Fitzsimmons 1, H.Northey 1, R.Bourne 1; CSU Bushpigs: J.Ladd 3, M.Findlay 2, A.Dickins 1, S.Marsden 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: H.Northey, J.Turner, J.Piercy, T.Garner, J.Lenisaurua, K.Rowbotham; CSU Bushpigs: D.Rogers, M.Findlay, J.McKay, N.Myers, C.Watt, L.Holmes
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.