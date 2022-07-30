Coolamon have kept their top three chances well and truly alive after securing a 13-point win over Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
The Hoppers kicked three goals to one in the last quarter to record the 11.9 (75) to 9.8 (62) victory over the Bulldogs.
Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll was thrilled to get the win with his side fighting their way back into the contest after being kept scoreless during the opening quarter.
Carroll admitted that he didn't need to say anything during the quarter time break with his side knowing they weren't playing a brand of footy that they were capable of.
"The boys have been very good this year with taking that on board themselves," Carroll said.
"We know when we aren't travelling too good and we know that if we don't play as a team or don't use each other, we struggle.
"All the boys know that and they came in and talked about it, that's all it was.
"It wasn't me saying anything in particular, it was just me reiterating let's get back to how we are supposed to play."
The Bulldogs got the jump on the Hoppers early with Andrew Emery and Corey Baxter both kicking goals within the first four minutes of the game to give Turvey the early lead.
Coolamon soon got into the contest in the second quarter with Joe Redfern scoring two quick goals to reduce the margin to just one point, however goals to Jack Glanvill and Baxter in added time meant the Bulldogs went into the sheds with a 13-point lead at halftime.
Redfern would again open the scoring in the third kicking his third of the afternoon with both sides making the most of their opportunities in front of goals.
When Matt McGowan converted at the 29 minute mark, the margin was reduced to just two and it was all set for a thrilling final quarter.
Redfern would kick the first goal of the last quarter to grab the lead for the Hoppers for the first time in the match at the five minute mark and they never looked back as they recorded an important 13-point victory over a valiant Bulldogs side.
Redfern would finish the afternoon with six goals and Carroll was happy with the performance of the key forward, who was also constantly applying pressure on the Bulldogs defenders throughout the match.
"He had a really good game today," he said.
"It's never about the goals with Joey, it's about him putting that forward pressure on and tackling.
"Not only did he kick those goals but he also laid half a dozen tackles in that forward line.
"I'd rather those half a dozen tackles than those goals any day from him.
"It lifts the rest of the team if Joey Redfern is chasing, tackling and putting that pressure on in the forward line."
Full time
Coolamon 0.0 3.3 8.4 11.9 (75)
Turvey Park 2.4 5.4 8.6 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Coolamon: J.Redfern 6, C.Mattingly 1, A.Clarke 1, J.Sykes 1, H.Bradley 1, M.McGowan 1; Turvey Park: C.Baxter 4, L.Leary 2, A.Emery 1, J.Glanvill 1, H.Jenkins 1
BEST: Coolamon Rovers: J.Barrett, J.Redfern, A.Macauley, A.Clarke, M.Macauley, J.Buchanan; Turvey Park: B.Lewington, C.Baxter, S.Camp, R.Weidemann, D.Irvine, L.Leary
