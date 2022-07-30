Brothers 34 d Southcity 30
Temora 38 d Albury 30
GGGM 20.17 (137) d Leeton-Whitton 3.4 (22)
MCUE 17.14 (116) d Narrandera 6.3 (39)
Collingullie-GP 13.19 (97) d Wagga Tigers 7.11 (53)
Coolamon 11.9 (75) d Turvey Park 9.8 (62)
Temora 8.8 (56) d Barellan 5.10 (40)
Marrar 16.11 (107) d Northern Jets 12.9 (81)
EWK 13.17 (95) d CSU 7.6 (48)
North Wagga 6.15 (51) d Coleambally 6.8 (44)
Osborne 18.10 (118) d Howlong 6.5 (41)
Henty 10.17 (77) d Murray Magpies 7.9 (51)
Jindera 18.12 (120) d Lockhart 4.2 (26)
CDHBU 15.13 (103) d Billabong Crows 8.7 (55)
Holbrook 18.6 (114) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 6.9 (45)
BB Saints 16.13 (109) d Culcairn 3.
CSU 24 d Tumut 15
Wagga City 29 d Griffith 10
Wagga City Wanderers 4 d Canberra White Eagles 3
