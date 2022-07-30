Live coverage: July 30-31 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, new ladder leaders Collingulli-Glenfield Park take on Wagga Tigers, Narrandera plays host to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Turvey Park look to hit back when they face Coolamon while Leeton-Whitton takes on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Meanwhile in the Farrer League the Northern Jets are looking to end Marrar's unbeaten run, Barellan hosts Temora, Coleambally hosts North Wagga while CSU are up against East-Wagga Kooringal.
There's two Saturday games in Group Nine with Brothers and Southcity both looking to avoid the wooden spoon in their clash while Albury are looking to hit back when they face Temora.
There's a big clash in Southern Inland with Wagga City hosting Griffith while Tumut are looking to push into the top four when they play CSU.
