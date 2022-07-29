Going cold on hot drinks

I have a confession to make: I don't like hot drinks.
I don't drink tea and I don't drink coffee. On extremely rare occasions I might order a hot chocolate at a cafe, but really only to use the mug as a hand warmer.
In a world full of hot drink drinkers, that makes me an oddity.
Advertisement
If you've ever wondered why your sleeping dog has suddenly woken up and looked around, it's probably because I've just told someone somewhere in the world I don't drink coffee.
"You don't drink coffee?" people will say in a voice so high that the human ear can barely detect it. "What's wrong with you?"
It would be simpler to explain my aversion to hot drinks if I just didn't like the taste or was taking a stand on environmental or human rights grounds. But that's not it.
I remember as a child my kindly grandfather making Milos for my sister and I. She wanted hers hot, I wanted mine cold. Convinced I was making a huge mistake, Pa always insisted on putting mine in the microwave for just long enough to turn it a horrible lukewarm temperature.
"Just to take the chill off," he'd say, and I'd drink it politely, while privately seething.
When I was a little older, I remember my parents tasking me with making their after-dinner cups of tea.
This was no simple teabag-in-boiling-water operation. Rather, it was a convoluted process - part chemical titration, part voodoo - that involved scooping an exact amount of Lan Choo loose leaf tea into a teapot and adding precisely the right amount of boiling water before rotating the teapot anti-clockwise three times and waiting a prescribed period before pouring.
At some point, being the ungrateful wretch that I was, I decided this was too much like hard work and started messing with the formula, figuring that if I did a bad enough job they'd strip me of this responsibility.
So variously I tried adding more tea and less water, or less tea and more water. I even went as far as rotating the teapot clockwise!
But my parents, perhaps wise to the ruse, kept drinking whatever slop I served up until I realised it was just easier to make it the way they liked it.
I could go on forever documenting my adversarial relationship with hot drinks. I haven't even mentioned the permanent scars (mental, not physical) from all the times the lids popped off those flimsy polystyrene cups of takeaway cappuccinos and sent the scalding contents over my hands.
Deep down, I know that by spurning hot drinks I'm missing out. But I made a decision as a child and as an adult, I'm too stubborn to change.
Excuse me now as I go and fill up my water glass.
All the best for the week ahead,
Ross Tyson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.