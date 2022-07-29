Most people get into running in their youth, but one former Wagga woman is breaking that trend.
Mary Potts, 62, took up running half marathons in her retirement and she says it's great.
"I love it," she said.
"It's harder and I'm slow, but it is good fun, you meet lots of people and get lots of exercise."
About four years ago Coolamon resident Ms Potts started taking part in the weekly park runs at Lake Albert.
"Malcolm Edgar then approached me and asked if I'd like to join his running group," she said.
Then when she turned 60, Ms Potts decided to celebrate by running her first ever half marathon.
She has now run at least five.
Ms Potts hoped to run the Wagga Trail Marathon last year, but COVID had other plans.
"I ended up running solo from Coolamon to Ganmain instead," she said.
"But it's definitely more fun to run when you're surrounded with a nice group of people."
When she made the mid-life switch to long-distance running, Ms Potts said a few adjustments were required.
"About four years ago I was only running once a week, but now I run three to four times a week," she said.
"I also do exercises every other day with a group."
Since taking up running, Ms Potts has also come to appreciate running the nature trails.
"It's good to get outside and get some fresh air," she said.
"The trails are also good because you see a lot of different scenery in the bush."
It is now just three weeks until the 2022 Wagga Trail Marathon and as part of her preparation Ms Potts is running up to four times a week.
"On average I'll run about 12 kilometres, although it's best to fit in at least one 18 kilometre run as well," she said.
In the lead up, she is also travelling to the Northern Territory to walk part of the Larapinta Trail near Alice Springs.
While many have strict diet regimes for the sport, Ms Potts prefers not to make too many rules.
"I do try to eat healthy, but you can also eat more when you run," she said.
The Wagga Trail Marathon will be held on Saturday August 20.
Further information on the event can be found at www.waggatrailmarathon.com
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
