Anthony Albanese told global leaders in Paris that Australia is ready to supply key commodities to help restore stability to the global market. The nation is well-placed to provide food and energy to nations hardest hit by the crisis, The Australian's report said.
With massive carry-over of grain stocks in Australia, we are in a good position to supply gaps left by Ukraine and Russia. Our Agriculture sector rose 17 per cent to $70.9bn in 2020-21.
This year looks great, too. Another bumper harvest is predicted. We can supply the almost 40 countries that depend on Ukraine and Russia for more than half their wheat.
"Food insecurity can be a major push factor in driving refugees to foreign shores ... As a major supplier of wheat, Australia has an opportunity to step up in certain areas ... there have been calls for Canberra to commit to rebuilding the global networks of trade and aid that will lift other nations out of crisis and prevent our adversaries from exploiting our absence," an Age editorial said.
Our aid budget has been increased by $740million in South East Asia. When we see rioting and governments falling in countries such as Sri Lanka, it is easy to understand that our refugee policy and aid policies are closely linked.
As close as Indonesia, once a major importer of wheat from Ukraine, Australian wheat has filled the gap. The Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan and now China are also large importers of Australian wheat.
But why have some countries found themselves in famine? Sri Lanka provides a lesson for Australia. Yes, Sri Lanka had a corrupt government, but that government was praised at the Glasgow Climate Conference for announcing that its agriculture was going organic.
"Sri Lanka had been self-sufficient in rice production for decades, but tragically has now been forced to import $US450m worth of rice.
Tea, the nation's primary export crop and source of foreign exchange, was devastated, with economic losses estimated at $US425m," according to Bjorn Lomborg.
"The government was forced to offer $US200m in compensation to farmers and come up with $US149m in subsidies ... Sri Lanka's organic experiment failed fundamentally because of one simple fact: it does not have enough land to replace synthetic nitrogen fertiliser with animal manure.
"To shift to organics and keep production, it would need five to seven times more manure than its total manure today ... Synthetic nitrogen fertilisers, mostly made with natural gas, are a modern miracle, crucial for feeding the world," Lomborg added.
Are we listening? Incitec Pivot is closing its Australian operations at the end of this year. Incitec Pivot opened a new factory several years ago in Louisiana, citing gas prices in Australia being $9Gj compared to three dollars in the USA.
Gas prices have increased worldwide, partly due the European gas crisis.
The Australian gas regulator was forced to peg prices at $40Gj, so Incitec's factory closure is assured.
Remember the AdBlue shortage when China suddenly banned exports of Urea? Incitec Pivot was able to produce emergency supplies and keep our transport going.
Urea is vital to agriculture too.
How can one of the top six grain exporters in the world let itself be so dependent on imported fertiliser?
We could find ourselves starving if China blocked our sea lanes during a conflict.
"It is worth noting that Ukraine, and the southwest corner of Russia, has one of the world's most extensive layers of black soil ... Rich in decomposed plants, ... as fertile as a first-rate compost heap ..." according to historian Geoffrey Blainey.
By comparison, Blainey adds, Australia "... has the world's largest area of soil with major deficiencies ..."
Australian farmers need synthetic fertilisers if we are going to continue to be a food-rich country.
Two weeks ago, new Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek paused work on a $4.5bn urea project in Western Australia while her office assesses concerns over the project's potential impact on Indigenous rock art and sensitive sites.
This government needs to stop and think. Are we a food exporting country, or not?
Both Albanese and Plibersek come from the tar and cement of Sydney's inner city.
Do they understand that their food doesn't magically appear in the shop?
