The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion

Are we a food exporting country, or not?

By Keith Wheeler
July 31 2022 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL PLACED: With massive carry-over of grain stocks in Australia, the nation is in a good position to supply gaps left by Ukraine and Russia.

Anthony Albanese told global leaders in Paris that Australia is ready to supply key commodities to help restore stability to the global market. The nation is well-placed to provide food and energy to nations hardest hit by the crisis, The Australian's report said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.