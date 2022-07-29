The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Matt Hamblin is set to return after suffering an ankle injury in early June

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 29 2022 - 8:00am
IMMINENT RETURN: Matt Hamblin is set to return to the Lions side after an ankle injury has kept him sidelined since June 4. Picture: Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's premiership hopes have received a massive boost with the news that key midfielder Matt Hamblin will return to the Lions side within the next two weeks.

