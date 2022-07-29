Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's premiership hopes have received a massive boost with the news that key midfielder Matt Hamblin will return to the Lions side within the next two weeks.
Hamblin, who had a terrific start to the year, was injured in the Lions win over Narrandera on June 4 and has been sidelined with an ankle injury since.
It was feared that the injury might've ended Hamblin's season, however this week GGGM coach Sam Martyn confirmed he was well on his way to making his return.
"Matty is travelling really well," Martyn said.
"We're hopeful to get him back and get a game into him in the next three weeks before finals.
"It definitely won't be this week but whether that's next week or the week after is yet to be determined.
"But he's travelling in the right direction and he has ramped up his running program."
In the five games that Hamblin has missed, the Lions have lost three and have now dropped to second on the Riverina League ladder after going down to Collingullie-Glenfield Park last Saturday.
The Lions have made four changes to their side from last week with Aaron Proctor, Shannon Butterfield, Dylan Cook and Michael Rothnie all coming out of the side.
Proctor injured a hamstring in the loss to the Demons with Martyn confirming he would sit out this weekend for the clash against Leeton-Whitton.
Into the side comes Shaun Foley, Jed Guthrie and Hunter Crozier while Matt Knagge also returns after missing the loss to the Demons.
Guthrie and Crozier are making their first grade debuts after some fantastic form in the lower grades throughout the season.
Tom Sase is also likely to return this weekend via the reserves after injuring his shoulder in round two against Coolamon.
Martyn was excited to see Sase return to the field with him possibly returning to the first grade side as soon as next week.
"We are looking to get Tommy back next week which is really exciting and probably gives you those little morale boosts you need along the journey," he said.
"It's really exciting to have some of our younger players who are really important cogs in our machine starting to come back into the fold."
Despite going through a difficult month and losing their spot on top of the Riverina League ladder, Martyn insists that the moral within the side is as high as it has been all year.
"I think it's made us more determined than ever," he said.
"A loss is an opportunity to learn from your mistakes.
"Our focus is on making sure that we identify what went wrong for us and making sure that in tight games we don't let it happen again.
"We haven't lost back to back games which is great, so that is a positive that we have responded the next week.
"But we have to understand that with these games, especially in finals they are going to be close.
"We would probably be on the wrong end of some close contests, so we need to make sure we rectify that and we are definitely going the right way about doing that."
After reviewing the loss against the Demons last week, Martyn admitted that the loss wasn't as disappointing as first thought.
"We looked at a few key stats from the game and it probably wasn't as disappointing as we first imagined," he said.
"The first quarter they got on top and gained control of the game and we were playing catch up from there.
"Looking back at it we won every quarter from there on, it was only by a minor margin but it was good to see."
"We sort of had the game on our terms for large portions but we just didn't capitalise from our forward entries.
"It's just tinkering with a few structural things for us and making sure that we see them this week."
Their forward line structure is one of two key aspects that the Lions will look to improve on Saturday with Martyn wanting his side to get the basics right after standards have dropped the last couple of weeks.
"We have definitely identified our skills as being an area that has probably been lacking at the moment," he said.
"It's just the basic fundamentals, so if we can hit our targets more consistently that's going to mean we have got more control of the football."
