Riverina mother and dual lung transplant recipient Di Butler started smoking when she was just 12 years old.
Growing up in the tight-knit town of Hay, she was hooked on cigarettes by the age of 15.
"I went on to smoke through my adult life and by the time I was about 42, I got a really bad chest infection and asthma."
As a result, she went to the town hospital where it was discovered she had emphycema - the rotting of her lungs.
"I probably knew before then that something was wrong, but I was in denial," she said.
"They fixed me up and sent me home," she said.
From that point on, she reformed her ways and went back to her job as a teacher's aid at the local primary school.
Then about six years later, her health suddenly began to deteriorate once more.
"I started to go downhill. I was having more and more trouble breathing, so I was sent off to Griffith to see a lung specialist," Mrs Butler said.
After travelling there Mrs Butler was told the emphysema was so bad that if she didn't receive a lung transplant, she would probably only live another two years.
"I didn't want to get the transplant because it would mean I'd have to be away from home for about three months."
There were three things Mrs Butler wanted to be well for that year: her son Matthew's graduation, his 18th birthday and her own 50th birthday.
"I was pretty upset all the way home and decided I wouldn't have the transplant because it would be too hard," she said.
But when she arrived home, her son was walking up the path from school and she realised she must do it.
"That was a light bulb moment where I realised I had to have the transplant because I'm a mother and I have to be around for my son," she said.
After doing a series of tests, Mrs Butler went on the list and in just two weeks received the call.
"I got the call on Good Friday in 2009," she said.
Two and a half hours later they were on a Royal Flying Doctors plane to Sydney.
"I arrived at St Vincent's Hospital at midnight and went in for the transplant at 5am the next morning," she said.
"It all happened very fast."
The very next morning she had the operation, and woke up on the Sunday.
"I knew I was better the instant I woke up," Mrs Butler said.
From that point on, she had a surprisingly quick recovery.
"The doctors were astounded and said I must have been very fit... ...because I only had 13 per cent of lung function," she said.
After the operation her lung function went up to 100 per cent and remains at full capacity to this day.
Ten weeks after her swift departure, Mrs Butler returned home a new woman.
"My husband Don and my sister were probably my biggest supporters when I was in Sydney," she said.
Mrs Butler now keeps a very healthy fitness regime.
"I try to walk about five kilometres every day," she said.
With DonateLife week now in full swing, Mrs Butler is encouraging people to talk about donating their organs before they die.
"I'd encourage people who want to donate their organs to have that discussion with their family so they know what their wishes are," she said.
Lockhart farmer Craig Burkinshaw is also encouraging people to donate after benefiting from a kidney transplant himself.
Mr Burkinshaw suffered from a kidney disease and after getting very sick a few years ago, he received a new kidney.
Unfortunately, while people may be willing to donate to family, he said it often stops there.
"People should be willing to donate an organ no matter who is going to receive it," he said.
Maxwell farmer Don Kirkpatrick is also extremely grateful to be alive thanks to a liver transplant and urges people to consider donating.
"In my case, I was very sick and had little time left on this planet when the call came for me to go to Sydney [for the transplant] five years ago," he said.
"We need to normalise the conversation around organ donation so people realise they have good ones to donate and that other people can benefit from them [when we die]."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
