The Daily Advertiser

Riverina mother Di Butler reflects on how receiving two new lungs gave her a new lease of life

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SECOND CHANCE: Hay mother Di Butler received two new lungs in 2009 and has reflected on how she got a second lease of life.

Riverina mother and dual lung transplant recipient Di Butler started smoking when she was just 12 years old.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.