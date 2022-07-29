A man who allegedly handed Riverina police officers a fake international licence before fleeing into the bush had bags full of drugs in his car, police say.
Highway patrol officers cruising the Hume Highway stopped a Toyota Aurion for random testing at Coolac on Thursday morning.
The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, allegedly handed over a false international driver's licence with fake details.
He then took off, running away from police and into the bush.
The man was spotted walking along Coolac Road by a highway patrol officer soon after, and was detained after a short pursuit.
Meanwhile, the passenger of the vehicle was spoken to by police, who ultimately searched the vehicle.
"[The search] revealed a suitcase and a bag in the boot allegedly containing more than 17kg of cannabis," NSW Police said.
The pair was taken to the police station in Cootamundra before being charged.
The 43-year-old passenger is accused of supplying a prohibited drug, as is the driver.
The younger man also faces charges of driver stating a false name or home address and driving while never having held a licence.
Both are from Victoria, as is the Aurion, which police determined was a hire car.
The men were refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Friday.
