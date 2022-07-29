The Daily Advertiser
Breaking

Riverina highway patrol officers charge men with drug supply after vehicle stop at Coolac

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 29 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAUL: Police discovered 17 kilograms of cannabis in a vehicle stop at Coolac on Thursday. Pictures: NSW Police

A man who allegedly handed Riverina police officers a fake international licence before fleeing into the bush had bags full of drugs in his car, police say.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.