IT WAS all hands on deck at the 13th annual Science and Engineering Challenge on Friday, with students from primary and high schools across the Riverina participating over two days.
The event is run by the Rotary Club of Kooringal Wagga in a bid to boost interest in science and engineering.
Rotary's Ted Wolfe was pleased with the turnout, with high school students completing the challenges on Thursday, followed by primary schools.
The challenge falls under the Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculum.
This year the challenge was extra special with Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) electronics engineering personnel volunteering their time to help students with the challenges.
Among the participants was Kooringal Public School year six student Charlotte Lawson who said she loved it.
"It's a lot more hands-on than what we usually get to do," she said.
"I love it, we get to work together and do fun stuff."
Coolamon Central School student Cooper Graham said while he is unsure if he wants to pursue engineering as a career in the future he has enjoyed his time completing the challenge.
"It's been alright," he said.
Cooper along with peers Reghan Crocker and Elsie Jones had great success in the challenge, particularly with the electricities, which saw them having to try and get all of the lights across a board turned on by rearranging wires.
The group was the first to get all of their lights turned on.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
