Narrandera will be hoping for a strong performance on Saturday with the Eagles set to host their Indigenous round against the Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Eagles player Cooper Irons was involved in the organisation of the round and said the club had a fair bit planned to celebrate the round.
"It's something that we did last year and it went really well," Irons said.
"So we thought we'd go around again this year and try and make it an annual thing hopefully.
"We've got socks that all grades will wear and the first grade boys will wear a special guernsey that we wore last year that was designed by Mark Flack.
"We have got a dance group that will perform in between the 17s and reserve grade and then first grade will run out and exchange gifts just before the toss."
Irons said the round was something that was very important for the club to celebrate and noted it was something that should've been held long before last year.
"It's a massive thing for the town," he said.
"The town has got a high Indigenous population and it's probably something we should've done in the past.
"James Sullivan started it last year and it is something that I think the club should continue on with for years to come because it's a big occasion."
The clash against MCUE is the Eagles' last home game for the year and Irons said that the lead up to the match has been less than ideal as Narrandera have lost a few key players in recent weeks.
"We've lost a few players the last couple of weeks and we probably haven't really shown what sort of side we were at the start of the year, which is a little bit tough," he said.
"But you can't really stop injuries, I think with a full side we can compete with most teams but we've just had a few boys drop off."
Narrandera have been forced to make five changes this week with Irons, Jaiden Burke, Harvey Odgers, Shaun Quilter and Shannon Randell all to miss the class against MCUE.
Ben Jamieson and Michael Mellon will be welcome returns to the Eagles while Louis Deen will make his first grade debut after a stellar year playing both reserve grade and under 17.5's.
Despite going into the match undermanned, Irons believes the Eagles will give it a red hot crack.
"I think we enjoy the match-up against Mangoplah, we've tended to push them the last couple of times we've played them," he said.
"The boys will enjoy the occasion, we are obviously light on numbers at the moment, but I think it makes the hunt a little bit easier.
"There is not much pressure on us to perform as we've had a few low scores of late.
"But we go in really not expecting much and give it our all and see how we go."
