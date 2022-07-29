The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera will host their annual Indigenous round against Goannas on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 29 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG OCCASION: Luke McKay during the Indigenous round last year. The Eagles will wear the guernsey's designed by Mark Flack again on Saturday against MCUE. Picture: Narrandera Eagles

Narrandera will be hoping for a strong performance on Saturday with the Eagles set to host their Indigenous round against the Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.