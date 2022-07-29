Temora are bracing for a fired up Albury outfit when they head to Greenfield Park on Saturday.
The Thunder were surprised by Southcity in their last game, which has put them under plenty of pressure to lock in fifth spot.
As such Dragons captain-coach Josh McCrone is very wary of their rivals.
"We want to use the next four weeks to get us ready to play finals footy so I think it is a good start to go down there, a big road trip and play against a really hungry," McCrone said.
"They have to win to make the five so I think it will be a good game."
Temora have plenty to play for as well.
Not only are they looking to ensure Tumut can't dislodge them from third spot but second spot is also within reach.
McCrone wants to see a complete performance from his team after relaxing after going out to a good lead in their last win over Kangaroos.
"We can't underestimate Albury," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
