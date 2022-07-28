The Daily Advertiser

Heat winners in first four boxes for final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
Ben Talbot won two heats of the Ladbroke It! 5th Grade Series with the final to be run on Friday.

Rusty Kade has come up with the one box in the Ladbroke It! 5th Grade Series Final (400m) at Wagga on Friday.

