Heat winners in first four boxes for final

Rusty Kade has come up with the one box in the Ladbroke It! 5th Grade Series Final (400m) at Wagga on Friday.
The four heat winners from last week have drawn the four inside boxes in the final.
Rusty Kade clocked 22.92 seconds in his heat last week for Wagga trainer Ben Talbot.
He also comes into the final as the greyhound with the fastest overall time.
However kennelmate Dana Maggie was slightly faster in the heats, winning in 22.88.
She will start from box four.
Shanlyn Kendall has scored box two for Ricky McKinnon after winning her heat in 23.03.
The final of the heat winners Illegal Way (box three) was the won in 22.96.
Meanwhile Ray Henness has four of the six runners in the Turvey Park Hotel Free-For-All (525m).
However Ralph has drawn the one box for Garry Anesbury.
The first race is at 6.24pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
