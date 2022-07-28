He's already had a winner at Victoria this week and Jackson Painting hopes he can follow suit at Wagga and Menangle this weekend.
Painting is looking to make it a perfect four wins from four starts with Blazing Home but first he lines up eight chances across the nine races at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
However after Heston Zoolander was successful at Echuca on Wednesday night, confidence isn't high he can add to his 52 winners so far this season.
However Just Rocknroll looms at the best of his chances.
While not one to win out of turn, the four-year-old is building up a very consistent record.
He's only finished out of the top four on two occasions in 15 starts since his last win at Albury in February.
One of those was a last start fifth when only beaten 4.5 metres but Painting thinks he'll need plenty of luck on his side.
"He always runs a nice race but is always going to need a bit of luck in running," Painting said.
"In saying that in his last couple of runs he has got out a lot better so we will be going forward looking to find a position on the front end."
However his biggest task of the weekend is at Menangle with Blazing Home drawn the outside barrier.
The son of Rock N Roll Heaven brought up his hat-trick taking on the older horses at Riverina Paceway last week
"He's really good, I'm really happy with him," Painting said. "We've sort of thrown him in the deep end but we will see how he goes.
"We've always had an opinion of him and I think he will acquit himself pretty well in that race."
However a couple of gear changes have been made as he returns to his own age for a metropolitan test .
"He had a really good look around the other day so we've changed a bit of gear on him for Saturday night," Painting said.
"I think he will be a lot sharper as he was looking at the shadows on the track, he was looking at people in the crowd and doing everything bar what he should have been doing and was still too good."
The first at Riverina Paceway is set for 12.40pm.
