HANWOOD coach Jason Bertacco is bracing himself for a potential shootout at Rawlings Park on Sunday as the two form teams of the competition go head-to-head.
The undefeated Hanwood team are preparing for potentially their biggest challenge of the season when they travel to Wagga to take on an in-form South Wagga.
Bertacco was a big fan of South Wagga after their meeting earlier in the year at Hanwood, where the home team prevailed 5-2.
South Wagga have since strung together a good patch of form, that has resulted in six successive games where they've been in front at the final whistle.
"We've played everyone once, and some of the teams twice, and South Wagga is the team that have played the best football that we've played against," Bertacco declared.
"It was a really good style, and the kind of style we play as well. So it made for a really exciting game, the time we played them at home, we probably took our chances where as they probably had another two, three chances that they didn't take. So it could have been a totally different game.
"And from that day, they've kicked on and won six on the bounce and are scoring goals for fun as well, so if both teams set up like last time, it could end up being a shootout."
Hanwood have been battling injury and unavailability for most of the season, despite not even going close to dropping a game, and it will be the same case again on Sunday.
Hanwood will bring across 27 or 28 players across the three men's grades, with about 18 players out in total.
Anton Mancini and Jordan De Marco go out of the Pascoe Cup squad, but they will be boosted by the return of Josh De Rossi and Chris Zappala.
"We're held together by a band-aid at the moment so the bye can't come quick enough," he said.
"We're lucky, we've got good depth and we've got a good young base."
Bertacco believes Hanwood can only get better as they get players back closer to finals.
"You like to improve each week. I think it's very hard to put a really good gauge on what we are without knowing what our best 11 is," he said.
"And that's probably a real bonus for me at this moment that five weeks out for finals and I still don't have a best 11 because we've had so many out, so many boys have come in, so many boys have done such a great job, it's just a massive headache that if and when all these people do come back, where do they all fit?
"But that's the perfect thing that all the boys are doing, they're busting their butt at training, on game day and the results are speaking for themselves. I can't ask for more from them at the moment, with the amount of people that we've got out and a lot of people are playing a lot of minutes, the club's pretty proud of what these boys are doing."
