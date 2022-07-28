The Daily Advertiser

Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco will certainly not be guilty of taking South Wagga lightly

MM
By Matt Malone
July 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME RETURN: Hanwood's Josh De Rossi will come back into the team to face South Wagga at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

HANWOOD coach Jason Bertacco is bracing himself for a potential shootout at Rawlings Park on Sunday as the two form teams of the competition go head-to-head.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.