IT HAS been more than a year since a dangerous stretch of Coolamon Road claimed the life of 44-year-old Mount Austin man Peter Parker and loved ones say not enough has been done to improve conditions.
Mr Parker was killed on Houlaghans Creek Bridge in February last year, an incident that contributed to Wagga City Council securing funding for an investigation into potential upgrades of a section of Coolamon Road.
Advertisement
Part of the road, including the bridge, falls under Wagga City Council's purview, with the other half of the road being Coolamon Shire Council's responsibility.
Some works were completed by Wagga City Council as part of the Centre for Road Safety funding on the southern approach to the bridge in April 2022, which included the erection of more signage and the trimming of trees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But Mr Parker's mother, Diane Parker, said the work that was done is barely noticeable.
"I travel on that road at least once a week and nothing has been done on the section where my son lost his life near the bridge," she said.
"It needs to be straightened out more so that it has better visibility."
Coolamon mayor David McCann said he would welcome more work on the road.
"I would say over the years there has been a significant increase of people choosing to live in Coolamon and work in Wagga, therefore significantly increasing traffic on Coolamon Road," Mr McCann said.
"We would be very eager to see any work go towards improving the road to complement the increase of traffic on it."
Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said the work undertaken was to improve visibility around the curve on which the bridge is located, which he said was achieved.
"In addition to this, delineation at the bridge has been renewed with new reflectors placed on the guardrails on approach to the bridge, as well as the line marking for the entire length of Coolamon Road," he said.
"The bridge width markers on the bridge were raised and new 'Narrow Bridge' signs installed on the approach to the bridge."
Mr Faulkner said the council will look at undertaking other works, such as guardrail improvements and patching on the approaches to the bridge, as funding permits.
"Coolamon Road is a regional road together with Holbrook Road, Tumbarumba Road, Lockhart Road and The Rock-Coolamon Road," he said.
"These roads typically carry higher volumes of traffic in rural areas and receive state contributions for their continued maintenance and improvement."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.