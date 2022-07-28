Resort staff stop 3400 drivers entering Mt Hotham without snow chains

Police are shocked by the number of drivers turned around from Mt Hotham without snow chains, with 3400 motorists denied entry this season.
Resort staff have directed the motorists away from the mountain to pick up chains, with the 3400 drivers detected in the past seven weeks.
Bright Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said it was concerning, and believes a first time visitors could be behind the issue.
"Ignorance is no excuse," he said.
"The resort website and signage clearly shows what the requirements are.
"It's all about the drivers' own safety and that of other road users."
The drivers have been detected at a booth at Harrietville on the way to the mountain resort.
Senior Sergeant Incoll said it was "remarkable" how many people had been prevented from entering without chains.
"There's still nine weeks of the snow season to go," he said.
"I believe we're very lucky not to have had a serious incident as a result.
"The road between Harrietville and Hotham can be a treacherous road, make no mistake about it.
"The weather conditions on that bit of road are more extreme than other snow resorts.
"There appears to be a changing demographic, where a large number of visitors are attending the resort for the first time this year.
"We're very lucky that that booth is in existence."
Police also detected several offences on Saturday and Sunday, including 14 speeding drivers, four vehicles overtaking when unsafe, two unroadworthy cars and one unregistered vehicle.
Eight drivers were fined for not carrying chains.
