The Riverina Anglican College have set up an interesting clash against Wagga High after winning their opening Creed Shield match on Wednesday night.
TRAC defeated Wagga Wagga Christian College 3-0 with Liam Burns and Calen Gray finding the back of the net late in the game to give their side the win.
Creed and Shipard Shield competition manager Nathan Irvine said the match was a close encounter between two very competitive sides.
"That game was really tight, it was nil all with about 10 minutes to go," Irvine said.
"Both teams had their chances and then once TRAC were lucky enough to get their first goal, they followed it up really quickly.
"Unfortunately for Christian College there was an own goal at the end."
The win for TRAC sets up a showdown between two of the Creed Shield favourites on Monday night when they come up against Wagga High.
With only one side progressing from pool B, this game could decide who advances to the semi-finals.
"It was a good win for TRAC and an important win for them ahead of next week," Irvine said.
The loss for Christian College very much puts their campaign on the back foot with them now needing to win their remaining games and have other results go their way to advance from pool B.
"They are going to be relying on Wagga High knocking off TRAC," Irvine said.
"Then Christian College could beat Wagga High and they might make it on for and against.
"But if Wagga High come out and win that game they really put themselves in the box seat with two wins."
In Shipard Shield, Christian College and Kooringal High School played out a 1-1 draw with Kooringal fighting back late and nearly taking victory after going down early.
"The Christian College girls scored around half time to go 1-0 up," Irvine said.
"Then Kooringal scored with about 10 minutes to go and they then had quite a few chances in the goal box.
"The last five minutes the ball was parked down there and the Christian College defenders did really well to keep them out and keep it to 1-1."
After not being able to play the final for either competition last year, Irvine said that it has been pleasing to have such a good start this year.
"It's been really good," he said.
"After the disruptions over the last couple of years with weather and also Covid, and not being able to play a final last year, it has been great to get that first full round completed."
Monday night will see some interesting clashes in both the Creed and Shipard Shields.
In Creed Shield pool A action, Mater Dei Catholic College will be hoping to make it two in a row when they clash against Kooringal who open their campaign.
In pool B, Christian College face Mount Austin High School as well as the previously mentioned Wagga High v TRAC clash.
Pool A in Shipard Shield sees TRAC opening their campaign against Mater Dei who will be looking to cement their favourites status with another win.
While in pool B, Kildare Catholic College will go up against Christian College.
