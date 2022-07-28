The finalists for the 2022 Golden Crow Awards were announced yesterday, with more applications received for one particular category than ever before.
Hosted by the Wagga Business Chamber, the awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship and celebrate business success across the city.
Advertisement
Fifty-five finalists have been named across 15 categories, including Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, Outstanding Employee and Outstanding Community Organisation.
The chamber's business manager, Serena Hardwick, said the awards were a great way to celebrate the business community, and also for a business to showcase itself.
"This year especially, the employer of choice. The hot topic of choice is workforce shortages and who doesn't want to be named an employer of choice," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've probably had more applications this year for that category than ever before.
"And that says a lot about what the awards do. Being recognised for the things that you actually are doing."
Local sports apparel brand Cobrapparel has been nominated in three categories: Excellence in Mirco Business, People's Choice and Outstanding Young Leader.
Founder Jacob Guthrie, who is in the running for the young leader accolade, said he was "super humbled".
"I don't really think we're overly deserving of it, that's just the way we are, but we're very happy to be recognised by the Wagga community," Mr Guthrie said.
The brand was started by the former electrician when his footy club, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, decided to design a club beanie for a fundraiser in 2016.
He put his hand up for the job and he and fiancee Britt Tasker haven't looked back.
They've since sold more of that beanie than the population of all three towns put together.
"It's a good reinforcement that we're doing things right," Mr Guthrie said.
Bower Wood lawyers are finalists for the Excellence in Business Ethics award and co-founder Rhys Bower said it's at the heart of what the business does.
"Integrity is at the core of what we do," he said.
"A high degree of trust is placed in us by our clients and the community as well, and that obligation is extremely important."
Advertisement
Ms Hardwick said the competition is very close this year.
"It shows the excellence we have here," she said.
The winners will be announced on August 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.