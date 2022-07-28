Three newly inducted life members have been recognised by Wagga Picnic Races for their contributions to the family-friendly, community-focused horse racing carnival.
A staple of the city's social calendar, the 'Wagga Picnics' are the yearly result of dedicated volunteer workers raising funds for local charity Country Hope.
Joining an exclusive group of now 23 lifetime members last Thursday evening were former committee members Andrew Hannaford, Geoff O'Hare and Tim Rowe.
Current Committee member Laura Rumph said life members inductees must meet certain requirements, including being nominated for the honour by a current life member.
"It's basically just a recognition of the exceptional hard work, can do attitude and the community-minded spirit in all of them," she said.
"All of our life members share these qualities."
A 13-year committee member and a former vice-president, Tim Rowe dedicated himself to racing, notably raising the event's profile by hosting Black Caviar trainer Peter Moody at the 2019 launch party.
A former president, seven year committee member and "community-minded man", Geoff O'Hare transformed how the race interacted with major sponsors.
And in his six years of service, with three as treasurer, Andrew Hannaford modernised the committee and brought it "into the world of online everything".
Ms Rumph said Wagga Picnics have raised an estimated $630,000 in the 20 years they have worked in partnership with Country Hope.
Tickets are now on sale for this year's races taking place on October 1 for its 75th year, 12 months after the 2021 event was cancelled due to COVID restrictions.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
