A new report has highlighted the massive skills shortage the Riverina faces in the coming years, this time in the healthcare sector.
A TAFE NSW report tracking growing and emerging healthcare jobs has forecast a 7.6 per cent increase in healthcare jobs in the Riverina over the next three years - close to 700 extra positions.
The report predicts that aged or disabled carer, enrolled nurse, dental assistant and personal care assistant would be the fastest growing healthcare jobs in that period, but the region faces a race to fill that shortfall in an already struggling jobs market.
Recent figures put unemployment at near record lows, while job vacancies across the board are up 118.5 per cent on pre-COVID levels.
TAFE Services Manager Nathon Irvin said he consistently gets calls from employers across all industries, but the predicted "significant" health shortfall is particularly concerning.
He said that TAFE NSW have been working closely with the MLHD to address the workforce shortages and recently started offering nursing courses in the past two years in response.
"Now we deliver nursing here in Wagga, we've just increased Albury as well ... locally within most people driving range there's an opportunity for people to come to TAFE to study," he said.
LiveBetter community services Area Manager, Riverina Murray, Jodie Hayes said the struggle to attract staff to the aged care sector means they have to turn people away.
She said at any given location LiveBetter needs at least 10-15 more health professionals to keep up with current demand, and that will only get worse as the federal government releases more home care packages.
"We've had quite a few people walk in the door telling us that they've got a home care package and we've had to say no, we don't have the staff to provide the service," she said.
"It's frightening, never in my years did I think we'd be in a position where we'd be turning people away."
Wagga Base Hospital enrolled Nurse Tania Worldon recently graduated from TAFE after retraining to enter the profession at age 37.
She'd always wanted to be a nurse and despite recent news of staff shortages and the recent industrial action taken by the profession, Miss Woldron is sure she made the right choice.
"The first 3 or 4 weeks it was daunting, but I love it," she said.
"It's very rewarding ... the reward of seeing someone being able to go home, and giving patients and their families comfort is very rewarding."
But even with more study opportunities opening up, sectors with big demand, like aged care, are still going to struggle to find staff in the area, Mr Irvin said. He points to the huge new Signature Care aged care home opening in Wagga which will need over 100 health professionals.
In February Kellie Harmer, the head of department for aged care at Wagga TAFE, told the Daily Advertiser that prior to the pandemic, they would have 25 people in class and ten people on a waiting list. But she struggled to fill a class this year.
"The enrollment, at the moment, I've got five," she said.
Mr Irvin said that hasn't improved.
"We've seen a bit of a decline in terms of the interest in aged care, and I think that's an industry wide challenge, that's an area we're trying to boost our numbers," he said.
"The numbers in the report are a huge amount of people to get through and train and that will weigh on us and the unis," he said.
"But the good side of it is young people have got a great opportunity, there's work locally, and you can get trained here," he said.
