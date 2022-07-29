It took them 12 rounds to get on the board but now Southcity are chasing consecutive wins to move off the bottom of the ladder.
The Bulls are looking to go around Brothers on the ladder and hopefully go a long way towards shaking off the wooden spoon when the two teams clash at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Despite having last week off, captain-coach Kyle McCarthy hopes they can bring that first-win momentum into the clash.
"Hopefully it has sparked a bit of confidence amongst the group," McCarthy said.
"We definitely don't want the wooden spoon so there is a lot at stake for us.
"We have to win and win well."
He also believes the win would be important for the Bulls in the long run.
"Hopefully we get jag another one, make it two in a row, beat the bye and be on a win streak," McCarthy said.
Both teams are level on eight points coming into the clash however Brothers have had two wins so far this season to Southcity's one and have one more bye than the Bulls in the back end of the season.
Currently Southcity are last after an inferior points differential however after Brothers have been on the end of three heavy losses the gap has shortened significantly.
The gap is now 38 points and it's something McCarthy wants to eat into.
However Southcity have been forced to reshuffle their spine with Rogan Price away on an overseas holiday.
McCarthy will remain at hooker while Travis Smith returns to halfback to replace Price while young gun Clarrie Harris gets his chance at fullback.
"Rogan Price has gone away so I think that is his year done as he's away for a few weeks so Trav will go back into the halves," McCarthy said.
Southcity are also without Reg Snowden after he injured his shoulder scoring the opening try of their 34-16 win over Albury.
Rebel Price pushes up into the front row with Jacob Levy starting in the second row.
McCarthy is looking for a big performance from the team's forward pack if they are to reverse the 40-14 loss to Brothers earlier in the season.
"We just have to win the middle," he said.
"Tumut the other week showed how to beat Brothers if you play through the middle.
"We don't quite have that same forward pack but I think we have to win the middle and play fast to try to limit the opportunities for Jimmy Morgan."
The game has a later 3pm kick off on Saturday with an all abilities game to be played between first and reserve grade games.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
