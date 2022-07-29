The Daily Advertiser

Southcity aim for double joy to rise up ladder

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 29 2022 - 5:00am
SWITCH UP: Travis Smith will head back to five-eighth for Southcity's clash with Brothers at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

It took them 12 rounds to get on the board but now Southcity are chasing consecutive wins to move off the bottom of the ladder.

